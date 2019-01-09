Highwater Wealth Management LLC Invests $106,000 in Cryolife Inc (CRY)

Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Cryolife by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,017,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,009,000 after buying an additional 53,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cryolife by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,017,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,009,000 after purchasing an additional 53,676 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cryolife by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cryolife by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cryolife by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

CRY traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. 1,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,660. Cryolife Inc has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Cryolife’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cryolife Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

