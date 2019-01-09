Highwater Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 48.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,784.6% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Accenture by 164.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel T. London sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $510,634.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $321,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,903,420.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,152 shares of company stock worth $13,318,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Accenture to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,135. The company has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

