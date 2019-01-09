Highwater Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW)

Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Highwater Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $684,000.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $23.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

