Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.7% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 85,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,364,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,886,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 204,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $301.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,276,899.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neil A. Hansen sold 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $214,914.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,587 shares of company stock worth $4,507,808. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/highland-capital-management-llc-cuts-stake-in-exxon-mobil-co-xom.html.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.