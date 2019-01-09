Highland Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 88,842 Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Highland Associates Inc. bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,611,000. Facebook comprises about 2.2% of Highland Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,774,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,705,047,000 after acquiring an additional 337,909 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,317,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 130,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Facebook to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

Shares of FB opened at $142.53 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $400.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,783,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,927 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,850 shares of company stock valued at $53,118,041 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

