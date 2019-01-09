Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.08 Million

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. During the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $171,003.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.38 or 0.12232627 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00027677 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

HMC is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

