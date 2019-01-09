Hexcel (HXL) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HXL. ValuEngine cut Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hexcel from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.75.

NYSE HXL traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $59.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,666. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $540.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.88 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.95%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

