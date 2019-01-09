Hero Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30.00 (HERO)

Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Hero has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Hero has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.02156311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00166685 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00235391 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024767 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024867 BTC.

Hero Token Profile

Hero launched on March 8th, 2018. Hero’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Hero’s official Twitter account is @herotokenio . Hero’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The Reddit community for Hero is /r/HeroToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hero’s official website is herotoken.io

Buying and Selling Hero

Hero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

