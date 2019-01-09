Head to Head Survey: First of Long Island (FLIC) and First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp (FFNM)

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp (OTCMKTS:FFNM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First of Long Island and First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First of Long Island currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.79%.

Profitability

This table compares First of Long Island and First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 28.61% 10.98% 0.97% First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of First of Long Island shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share. First of Long Island pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First of Long Island and First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $125.09 million 4.36 $35.12 million $1.48 14.47 First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp.

Summary

First of Long Island beats First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposit, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, travelers checks, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 37 full service branches, 10 commercial banking offices and 2 select service banking centers in New York. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Glen Head, New York.

About First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp

First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal of Northern Michigan that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers NOW and money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans, as well as investment securities and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through eight full-service facilities located in Alpena, Cheboygan, Emmet, Iosco, Otsego, Montmorency, and Oscoda Counties, Michigan. First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Alpena, Michigan.

