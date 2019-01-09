Head to Head Survey: ChinaCache International (CCIH) versus Carbonite (CARB)

ChinaCache International (NASDAQ:CCIH) and Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ChinaCache International alerts:

15.1% of ChinaCache International shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Carbonite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ChinaCache International and Carbonite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChinaCache International $131.04 million 0.23 -$56.74 million N/A N/A Carbonite $239.46 million 3.89 -$4.00 million $0.50 53.92

Carbonite has higher revenue and earnings than ChinaCache International.

Profitability

This table compares ChinaCache International and Carbonite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A Carbonite 1.85% 29.30% 7.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ChinaCache International and Carbonite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbonite 0 3 8 0 2.73

Carbonite has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.66%. Given Carbonite’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carbonite is more favorable than ChinaCache International.

Summary

Carbonite beats ChinaCache International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChinaCache International Company Profile

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; ChinaCache cloud services that provide computing environment and storage; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, netstorage service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Its value-added services also include CC Index, an analytics platform that provides Internet users real-time data; and file aware download, which provides CDN technology, end-user control ability, a customizable user interface, and insight into download analytics and content usage information. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; constructs cloud infrastructure; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The company's solutions also comprise Carbonite Hybrid Backup, which protects a customer's data footprint on-premise and in the cloud and enables recovery while version history stored in the cloud safeguards against disaster; Carbonite Cloud Backup that automatically backs up data to the cloud and keeps physical and virtual systems protected with point-in-time restore; and Carbonite Onsite Backup, a flexible data protection solution, which backs up and replicates data securely across a customer's own private network. In addition, it offers Carbonite Availability that keeps critical business systems available on Windows and Linux servers; Carbonite Recover, a disaster recovery-as-a-service solution that securely replicates critical systems from a customer's primary environment to the cloud; Carbonite Migrate, which migrates physical, virtual, and cloud workloads to and from any environment with minimal risk and near-zero downtime; and Carbonite Email Archiving that provides MailStore offerings designed to meet the specific email archiving needs of customers in terms of performance, stability, functionality, and simplicity. The company provides its solutions through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and global systems integrators. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ChinaCache International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChinaCache International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.