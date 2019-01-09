Head to Head Review: United Fire Group (UFCS) & Safety Insurance Group (SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Safety Insurance Group and United Fire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Fire Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Safety Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.49%. United Fire Group has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.83%. Given United Fire Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 8.99% 11.02% 4.21% United Fire Group 9.44% 5.00% 1.49%

Risk & Volatility

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Fire Group has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and United Fire Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of United Fire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of United Fire Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and United Fire Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $839.11 million 1.46 $62.38 million N/A N/A United Fire Group $1.05 billion 1.29 $51.02 million N/A N/A

Safety Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Fire Group.

Summary

United Fire Group beats Safety Insurance Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines consists of automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The Life Insurance segment underwrites deferred and immediate fixed annuities; universal life insurance products; and traditional life insurance products, such as term life insurance and whole life insurance products. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

