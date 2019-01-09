Head to Head Review: Sino-Global Shipping America (SINO) and CryoPort (CYRX)

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) and CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sino-Global Shipping America and CryoPort’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino-Global Shipping America $23.07 million 0.50 $450,000.00 N/A N/A CryoPort $11.95 million 21.56 -$7.89 million ($0.34) -25.91

Sino-Global Shipping America has higher revenue and earnings than CryoPort.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sino-Global Shipping America and CryoPort, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino-Global Shipping America 0 0 1 0 3.00 CryoPort 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sino-Global Shipping America presently has a consensus target price of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 105.91%. CryoPort has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 124.18%. Given CryoPort’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CryoPort is more favorable than Sino-Global Shipping America.

Volatility & Risk

Sino-Global Shipping America has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CryoPort has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sino-Global Shipping America and CryoPort’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino-Global Shipping America -6.10% -7.98% -6.39% CryoPort -55.44% -40.81% -36.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Sino-Global Shipping America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of CryoPort shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Sino-Global Shipping America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of CryoPort shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sino-Global Shipping America beats CryoPort on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roslyn, New York.

CryoPort Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc. provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures. It also provides Cryoport Express Standard Shippers, which are re-usable dry vapor liquid nitrogen storage containers for holding the biological material in the inner chamber; Cryoport Express High Volume Shippers, which use a dry vapor liquid nitrogen technology to maintain temperatures; and Cryoport Express CXVC1 Shipper can be used either as a dry vapor shipper or a liquid shipper. In addition, the company offers Cryoport Express CryoMax Shippers, a palletized dry shipper for lab moves and other high-volume transfers; Cryoport Express C3 Shippers designed to maintain a controlled temperature; Cryoport Express SmartPak II Condition Monitoring System to track the key aspects of each shipment; and Cryoport Express Analytics to track the time-based metrics for order processing time and on-time deliveries, as well as profiling shipping lanes to determine average transit times and predicting shipping exceptions based on historical metric. Further, it provides biological material holders that provide leak proof microbial barrier. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

