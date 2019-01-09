Head-To-Head Review: Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) and Pressure Biosciences (PBIO)

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pressure Biosciences and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pressure Biosciences -520.24% N/A -518.50% Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals -2,622.93% -193.49% -66.66%

52.1% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Pressure Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pressure Biosciences has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pressure Biosciences and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pressure Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 148.87%. Given Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pressure Biosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pressure Biosciences and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pressure Biosciences $2.24 million 1.68 -$10.71 million N/A N/A Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals $2.96 million 70.82 -$53.17 million ($0.58) -3.81

Pressure Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals beats Pressure Biosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pressure Biosciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. The company offers Barocycler instrumentations, including Barocycler 2320EXT, Barozyme-HT48, Barocycler NEP3229, HUB440, HUB880, and The Shredder SG3. It also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, the company offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT-MicroCaps, PCT-Micro-Pestle, PULSE Tubes, and BaroFlex 8-well Processing Strips, as well as application specific kits. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. serves researchers at academic laboratories; government agencies; and biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and other life sciences institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product is ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and product candidate is YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis that is in the Phase III clinical trials. It also offers Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis. In addition, the company has developed DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), an intraocular product for the treatment of postoperative ocular inflammation; and Vitrasert (ganciclovir), a sustained release implant for the treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis. Further, it develops YUTIQ shorter-actinguveitis for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis; and Durasert tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Additionally, the company's development program focuses on developing sustained release products using its Durasert and Verisome technology platforms to deliver drugs to treat chronic diseases. It sells its products primarily in the United States and Europe. The company has strategic collaborations with Alimera Sciences, Inc., Bausch & Lomb, and Enigma Therapeutics Limited. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

