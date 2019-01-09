Head-To-Head Contrast: United-Guardian (UG) versus Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

United-Guardian has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for United-Guardian and Edgewell Personal Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgewell Personal Care 2 7 2 0 2.00

Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus price target of $47.90, indicating a potential upside of 26.49%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than United-Guardian.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United-Guardian and Edgewell Personal Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United-Guardian $12.97 million 7.08 $3.84 million N/A N/A Edgewell Personal Care $2.23 billion 0.92 $103.30 million $3.52 10.76

Edgewell Personal Care has higher revenue and earnings than United-Guardian.

Dividends

United-Guardian pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Edgewell Personal Care does not pay a dividend. United-Guardian has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of United-Guardian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of United-Guardian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United-Guardian and Edgewell Personal Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United-Guardian 33.88% 39.67% 34.93% Edgewell Personal Care 4.62% 11.19% 4.75%

Summary

United-Guardian beats Edgewell Personal Care on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc. manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base. The company's medical products comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL LC, LUBRAJEL FA, and LUBRAJEL BA, which are LUBRAJEL formulations for oral use; LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products; and LUBRAJEL TF, a medical lubricant. Its pharmaceutical products consist of RENACIDIN, a prescription drug to prevent and dissolve calcifications in urethral catheters and the urinary bladder; and CLORPACTIN WCS-90, an antimicrobial product to treat infections in the urinary bladder. The company's industrial products include DESELEX liquid, a sequestering and chelating agent for use in the manufacture of detergents; and THOROCLENS, a chlorine-based cleanser. United-Guardian, Inc. also conducts research and product development, primarily related to the development of cosmetic and personal care products. The company markets its products through marketing partners and distributors, advertising in medical and trade journals, mailings to physicians and to the trade, and exhibitions at medical meetings. United-Guardian, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

