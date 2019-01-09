Head-To-Head Contrast: OurPet’s (OPCO) & Armstrong Flooring (AFI)

OurPet’s (OTCMKTS:OPCO) and Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get OurPet's alerts:

This table compares OurPet’s and Armstrong Flooring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OurPet’s 4.19% 9.53% 6.65% Armstrong Flooring -1.12% 2.71% 1.68%

97.8% of Armstrong Flooring shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of OurPet’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Armstrong Flooring shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OurPet’s and Armstrong Flooring, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OurPet’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Armstrong Flooring 1 3 1 0 2.00

Armstrong Flooring has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.85%. Given Armstrong Flooring’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Armstrong Flooring is more favorable than OurPet’s.

Risk & Volatility

OurPet’s has a beta of -0.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armstrong Flooring has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OurPet’s and Armstrong Flooring’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OurPet’s $28.25 million 0.69 $1.74 million N/A N/A Armstrong Flooring $1.13 billion 0.31 -$41.80 million $0.21 63.90

OurPet’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Armstrong Flooring.

About OurPet’s

OurPet's Company designs, develops, produces, and markets various accessories and consumable pet products for enhancing the health, safety, comfort, and enjoyment of pets in the United States and internationally. It offers various pet products, such as dog, cat, and bird feeders; storage bins; dog and cat toys; cat and dog waste management products; catnip products; scratchers and cat treats; dog houses, bowls, and molds; cat litter, litter box accessories, and disposable litter boxes; and pet supplements. The company markets and sells its products under the OurPet's, PetZone, Flappy, SmartScoop, EcoPure Naturals, Play-N-Squeak, Durapet, Clipnosis, Go! Cat! Go!, Festiva, Eat, Smarter Toys, petzonebrand.com, and Cosmic Pet brands. It serves mass retailers, pet superstores, regional pet chains, pet catalogues, e-commerce, warehouse club stores, military exchange chains, grocery chains, and pet distributors. The company was formerly known as Napro, Inc. and changed its name to OurPet's Company in March 1998. OurPet's Company was founded in 1985 and is based in Fairport Harbor, Ohio.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories. The Wood Flooring segment provides hardwood flooring products under the Armstrong and Bruce brand names for use in residential construction and renovation, as well as in commercial applications, including stores, restaurants, and offices. This segment offers pre-finished solid and engineered wood flooring products, as well as related accessories. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, large home centers, retailers, flooring contractors, and the manufactured homes industry, as well as through architects, designers, end users, and regional and national builders. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for OurPet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OurPet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.