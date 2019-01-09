Head to Head Contrast: MMA Capital Management (MMAC) versus Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

MMA Capital Management (NASDAQ:MMAC) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of MMA Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of MMA Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Hudson Pacific Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. MMA Capital Management does not pay a dividend. Hudson Pacific Properties pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hudson Pacific Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares MMA Capital Management and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMA Capital Management 180.49% 7.13% 3.17% Hudson Pacific Properties 15.99% 2.93% 1.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MMA Capital Management and Hudson Pacific Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMA Capital Management $36.83 million 4.14 $19.40 million N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties $728.14 million 6.23 $67.96 million $1.99 14.54

Hudson Pacific Properties has higher revenue and earnings than MMA Capital Management.

Volatility and Risk

MMA Capital Management has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MMA Capital Management and Hudson Pacific Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMA Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Pacific Properties 0 2 7 0 2.78

Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus price target of $37.63, suggesting a potential upside of 30.01%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than MMA Capital Management.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats MMA Capital Management on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

MMA Capital Management Company Profile

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its investments in debt securities comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; and guarantees to the institutional investors related to the receipt of tax credits. It also raises, invests in, and manages private real estate funds, which invests in residential real estate. The company was formerly known as Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Management, LLC in September 2014. MMA Capital Management, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP, and listed as a component of the Russell 2000 and the Russell 3000 indices.

