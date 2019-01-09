Head to Head Analysis: Winland (WELX) and Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) and Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Mesa Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Winland shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Mesa Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Winland and Mesa Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winland N/A N/A N/A Mesa Laboratories -1.60% 16.65% 10.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Winland and Mesa Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winland N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mesa Laboratories $96.18 million 8.35 -$2.96 million $6.18 33.75

Winland has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesa Laboratories.

Dividends

Mesa Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Winland does not pay a dividend. Mesa Laboratories pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Winland has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesa Laboratories has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Winland and Mesa Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winland 0 0 0 0 N/A Mesa Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mesa Laboratories beats Winland on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring products to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector. It also provides INSIGHT, an automated cloud-based platform that offers early alerting, reporting, and logging services designed to ensure regulatory compliance. The company offers its products through a network of distributors, dealers, security installers, and integrators for healthcare, pharmaceutical, foodservice, and manufacturing industries, as well as for research facilities. Winland Holdings Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, Minnesota.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. This segment's products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, medical device, food and beverage, industrial hygiene, and environmental air sampling industries. Its Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and testing services. This segment also distributes chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization processes; and cleaning indicators, which are used to assess the effectiveness of cleaning processes. The company's Cold Chain Monitoring segment offers systems, which are used to monitor various environmental parameters, such as temperature, humidity, and differential pressure for use in hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, blood banks, pharmacies, and laboratory environments; parameter monitoring services for products in a cold chain; and consulting services. Its Cold Chain Packaging segment offers packaging development consulting services and thermal packaging products. The company markets its products through distributors in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, Australia, Canada, and Central America. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

