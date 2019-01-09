Head-To-Head Analysis: Tantech (TANH) vs. Codexis (CDXS)

Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) and Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tantech alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tantech and Codexis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tantech 0 0 0 0 N/A Codexis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Codexis has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.98%. Given Codexis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Codexis is more favorable than Tantech.

Volatility & Risk

Tantech has a beta of -1.51, suggesting that its share price is 251% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codexis has a beta of -0.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tantech and Codexis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tantech $43.08 million 1.20 $3.76 million N/A N/A Codexis $50.02 million 18.15 -$22.99 million ($0.50) -33.62

Tantech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Codexis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Tantech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Codexis shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Codexis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tantech and Codexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tantech N/A N/A N/A Codexis -14.26% -25.72% -14.95%

Summary

Codexis beats Tantech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand. The company also offers Charcoal Doctor branded products, such as air purifiers and humidifiers, automotive accessories for air purification, underfloor humidity control products, pillows and mattresses, wardrobe deodorizers, mouse pads and wrist mats, refrigerator deodorants, charcoal toilet cleaner disks, liquid charcoal cleaners, shoe insoles, and decorative charcoal gifts. In addition, it provides bamboo vinegar, a liquid byproduct that is used in disinfectants, detergents, lotions, specialized soaps, toilet cleaners, and fertilizers, as well as in various agricultural applications. Further, the company develops, manufactures, and sells electric buses and specialty electric vehicles, such as electric logistics cars, brushless cleaning cars, electric cleaning cars, special emergency vehicles, and funeral cars; and solar cells, lithium-ion batteries, auto parts, and electric control systems. The company sells its products directly or indirectly through distributors for industrial energy applications; and household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning uses. It also exports its bamboo vinegar, bamboo charcoal and purification products. Tantech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The company's platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also enhances the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency or outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.