Head to Head Analysis: Kansas City Life Insurance (KCLI) & Athene (ATH)

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) and Athene (NYSE:ATH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and Athene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Life Insurance 10.23% N/A N/A Athene 17.65% 14.09% 1.17%

0.2% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Athene shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Athene shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and Athene’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Life Insurance $450.70 million 0.78 $51.54 million N/A N/A Athene $8.73 billion 0.95 $1.45 billion $5.66 7.33

Athene has higher revenue and earnings than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Risk & Volatility

Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athene has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Athene does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kansas City Life Insurance and Athene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Athene 0 3 9 0 2.75

Athene has a consensus price target of $60.70, indicating a potential upside of 46.41%. Given Athene’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Athene is more favorable than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Summary

Athene beats Kansas City Life Insurance on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities; and final arrangements planning, social security and retirement income replacement, and charitable giving life insurance products. It also provides dental, vision, group disability, accident, and health insurance products, as well as distributes variable products. The company was founded in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. Athene Holding Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

