Hdac (HDAC) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Hdac (CURRENCY:HDAC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Hdac has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hdac coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hdac has a market cap of $0.00 and $23,579.00 worth of Hdac was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.02161774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00167519 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00232108 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024945 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011965 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hdac Coin Profile

Hdac uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2018. Hdac’s total supply is 11,491,947,233 coins. Hdac’s official website is www.hdactech.com . Hdac’s official Twitter account is @hdactech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hdac Coin Trading

Hdac can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hdac directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hdac should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hdac using one of the exchanges listed above.

