Hawaiian (HA) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

HA stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.79. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.00 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 10.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $333,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 12.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

