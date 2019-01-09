Hargreave Hale Aim Vct PLC (LON:HHV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This is a boost from Hargreave Hale Aim Vct’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON HHV opened at GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Hargreave Hale Aim Vct has a 52 week low of GBX 73.11 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 80 ($1.05).

Get Hargreave Hale Aim Vct alerts:

In other Hargreave Hale Aim Vct news, insider Oliver Bedford purchased 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £10,153.24 ($13,267.01).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/hargreave-hale-aim-vct-plc-hhv-declares-dividend-increase-gbx-2-65-per-share.html.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital company. The Company’s investment objectives include investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom-based companies on a high risk, medium-term capital growth basis, primarily being companies, which are traded on Alternative Investment Market (AIM); maximizing distributions to shareholders from capital gains and income generated from its funds, and targeted investment in equities, which include a range of investments.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale Aim Vct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale Aim Vct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.