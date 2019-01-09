Hargreave Hale Aim Vct PLC (HHV) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.65 Per Share

Hargreave Hale Aim Vct PLC (LON:HHV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This is a boost from Hargreave Hale Aim Vct’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON HHV opened at GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Hargreave Hale Aim Vct has a 52 week low of GBX 73.11 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 80 ($1.05).
In other Hargreave Hale Aim Vct news, insider Oliver Bedford purchased 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £10,153.24 ($13,267.01).
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital company. The Company’s investment objectives include investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom-based companies on a high risk, medium-term capital growth basis, primarily being companies, which are traded on Alternative Investment Market (AIM); maximizing distributions to shareholders from capital gains and income generated from its funds, and targeted investment in equities, which include a range of investments.
Featured Story: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale Aim Vct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale Aim Vct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.