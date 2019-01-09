Halma (HLMA) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,490 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,384 ($18.08).

Halma stock traded up GBX 45 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,414 ($18.48). The company had a trading volume of 898,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,195. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 956.50 ($12.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,341 ($17.52).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a GBX 6.11 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

