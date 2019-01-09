Halcyon 24-Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (HAL)

Halcyon (CURRENCY:HAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Halcyon has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Halcyon has a market capitalization of $64,919.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Halcyon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halcyon coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Halcyon alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.02126332 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00470718 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023067 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00027733 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010213 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00022030 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006924 BTC.

About Halcyon

Halcyon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX15 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2014. Halcyon’s total supply is 6,668,787 coins. Halcyon’s official Twitter account is @halcyondev . Halcyon’s official website is halcyon.top

Buying and Selling Halcyon

Halcyon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halcyon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halcyon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halcyon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halcyon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halcyon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.