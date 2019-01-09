Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 143,581 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 143,581 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 643,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,166,000 after purchasing an additional 415,510 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 62,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares during the last quarter. First Western Capital Management Co raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Western Capital Management Co now owns 5,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 505,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,856,000 after purchasing an additional 115,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 234,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Macquarie set a $71.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $375,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

