Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $9.32 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,905 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,103,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,731,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,998,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,598,000 after acquiring an additional 885,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,468,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,557,000 after acquiring an additional 39,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,429,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,735,000 after acquiring an additional 36,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.60. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $30.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Brian Ferguson purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Phillips 66 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

