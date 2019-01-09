Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (GBAB) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.
Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $23.02.
Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Company Profile
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
