Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:GGM opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

There is no company description available for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund.

