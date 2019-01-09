GTT Communications (GTT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “

GTT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded GTT Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on GTT Communications to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on GTT Communications from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. GTT Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

NYSE:GTT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 524,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,408. GTT Communications has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.92, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.39.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $448.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GTT Communications will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Brian Thompson acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 601,403 shares in the company, valued at $19,665,878.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 327,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.13 per share, with a total value of $10,833,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,583,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,526,597. 23.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTT. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the third quarter worth about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 148.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in GTT Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

