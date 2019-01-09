Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, www.briefing.com reports.

ASR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $167.47 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 1-year low of $127.95 and a 1-year high of $212.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $194.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 37.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 4.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 16,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,533,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,650,000. 20.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

