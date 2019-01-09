Gregory S. Skinner Purchases 25,000 Shares of Landec Co. (LNDC) Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CFO Gregory S. Skinner acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $281,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 288,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,405. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Landec Co. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $287.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Landec alerts:

LNDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/gregory-s-skinner-purchases-25000-shares-of-landec-co-lndc-stock.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Landec by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Landec by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.