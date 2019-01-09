Greggs (GRG) Trading 8.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) traded up 8.1% on Wednesday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,500. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock. Greggs traded as high as GBX 1,480 ($19.34) and last traded at GBX 1,464 ($19.13). 307,026 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 278,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,354 ($17.69).

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GRG. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 1,405 ($18.36) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Friday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,433 ($18.72).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

