Greene King (GNK) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Greene King (LON:GNK) in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Greene King from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Greene King in a research note on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greene King has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 574.44 ($7.51).

Get Greene King alerts:

LON:GNK traded up GBX 40.40 ($0.53) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 593.60 ($7.76). 520,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,000. Greene King has a 12-month low of GBX 479.86 ($6.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 768 ($10.04).

Greene King (LON:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 33.10 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

About Greene King

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Greene King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.