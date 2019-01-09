Great Thunder Gold (GTG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 50000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

About Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG)

Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.

