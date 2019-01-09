GoldMaxCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79.00 (GMX)

GoldMaxCoin (CURRENCY:GMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, GoldMaxCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. GoldMaxCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of GoldMaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMaxCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GoldMaxCoin Profile

GoldMaxCoin (CRYPTO:GMX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. GoldMaxCoin’s total supply is 84,078,950 coins. GoldMaxCoin’s official website is gmxcoin.org . GoldMaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @gmxcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldMaxCoin

