Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€7.40” Price Target for Iberdrola (IBE)

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €7.40 ($8.60) price target from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IBE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.30 ($8.49) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €7.20 ($8.37).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

