Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Further, earnings estimates have been revised downward lately, ahead of the company's fourth quarter 2018 results. Yet, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves along with cost-control efforts will continue to strengthen the overall business. Also, its focus on digitization initiatives bode well for long-term. Nevertheless, declining revenues from Institutional Client Services division remain hindrance to the bottom-line expansion. Notably, Goldman has been entangled in the recent heightened scandal related to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is a major concern.”

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $226.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $247.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $258.31.

Shares of GS traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.18. 118,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,169. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $275.31. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

In related news, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $2,606,002.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,110.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,882,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,094,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,095 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 83.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,025,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,062,000 after acquiring an additional 466,410 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $82,012,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 14,386.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 363,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,330,391,000 after acquiring an additional 360,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,736,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,631,807,000 after acquiring an additional 360,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.