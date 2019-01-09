Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Duerr (DUE) a €32.00 Price Target

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DUE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Commerzbank set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.88 ($54.51).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €33.72 ($39.21) on Wednesday. Duerr has a 12-month low of €76.69 ($89.17) and a 12-month high of €120.55 ($140.17).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

