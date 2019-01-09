Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Golden Star Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 8th. Desjardins analyst R. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Desjardins also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$1.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of GSC opened at C$4.54 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of C$3.24 and a one year high of C$5.65.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$88.53 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Samuel Theodorus Coetzer purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,120.00. Also, insider Karen Denise Walsh purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.16 per share, with a total value of C$47,400.00.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

