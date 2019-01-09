Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GDEN. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.09 million, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $34.45.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $210.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Protell bought 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $185,426.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 143,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen A. Arcana bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 21,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,559.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,040 shares of company stock worth $283,367 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,047,000 after purchasing an additional 172,730 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,257,000 after purchasing an additional 104,887 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

