GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GLYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $35.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlycoMimetics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.88. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John L. Magnani sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $198,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Magnani sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,801,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,741,000 after purchasing an additional 40,887 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,961,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,765,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,048,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,691,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,951 shares in the last quarter.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.