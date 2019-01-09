Globus Medical’s (GMED) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.15% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We reiterate our Overweight rating on GMED with a 12-month price target of $65. We think GMED has several top-line growth drivers, including a US core market rebound, early success of emerging technologies and traction of the acquired ATEC international platform. GMED’s best-in-class profitability allows the company to invest organically or inorganically to drive top-line growth and to react to the evolving trends of the spine market. These should bring the company back to the beat-and-raise philosophy of a couple of years ago and help to push the valuation higher.””

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GMED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

GMED opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

