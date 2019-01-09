Globus Medical (GMED) Shares Gap Up to $39.84

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.44, but opened at $39.84. Globus Medical shares last traded at $42.68, with a volume of 3278848 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.47 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 25,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $46,806,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,138,000 after buying an additional 351,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

