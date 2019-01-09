GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $83.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $95,638.00 and approximately $83.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.07 or 0.03731898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.95 or 0.03951455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00975569 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.01303170 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00123795 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.01520883 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00328693 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00025416 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 15,949,289 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

