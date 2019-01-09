Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Receives $10.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMRE. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.03 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $10.05.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

In other Global Medical REIT news, major shareholder Zh Usa, Llc acquired 1,111,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 32.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

