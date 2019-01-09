Gladstone Investment Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 19th.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 107.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,329. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $316.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The investment management company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.32). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 168.91%. The business had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.37 million. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $55,664.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 91,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $84,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/gladstone-investment-co-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-07-gain.html.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.