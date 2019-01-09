Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROCK. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.62. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,495,000 after purchasing an additional 573,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,889,000 after acquiring an additional 229,627 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,454,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,272,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,934,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,814,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares during the period.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

