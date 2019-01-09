GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

GNMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on GenMark Diagnostics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. 29,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,496. The company has a market cap of $292.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a negative net margin of 79.33%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hany Massarany sold 5,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $29,890.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 666,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock worth $104,722 in the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

