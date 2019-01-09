Genesco (GCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Pivotal Research

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on Genesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.12. 8,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,282. Genesco has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $958.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Genesco had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $713.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,727,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,263,000 after purchasing an additional 188,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 177,047 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 217,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,940 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after purchasing an additional 95,644 shares during the last quarter.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.