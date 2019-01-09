General Electric (GE) Shares Gap Up to $8.23

General Electric (NYSE:GE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.91, but opened at $8.23. General Electric shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 178978183 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of General Electric to an “add” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morningstar set a $15.70 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $21.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,151. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 78,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 760,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,444,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 33,301 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

